IBBI amends rules to enhance transparency in corporate insolvency process

Seeking to enhance transparency in insolvency process, IBBI has amended regulations for corporate insolvency proceedings wherein a resolution professional will be required to provide details about his or her opinion about avoidance transactions pertaining to a corporate debtor.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations.

An official release on Wednesday said the amendments to the regulations are aimed at enhancing "the discipline, transparency, and accountability in corporate insolvency proceedings".

A resolution professional is duty-bound to find out if a Corporate Debtor (CD) has been subject to avoidance transactions, namely, preferential transactions, undervalued transactions, extortionate credit transactions, fraudulent trading and wrongful trading, and file applications with the adjudicating authority seeking appropriate relief.