BSE, NSE take steps to counter info asymmetry on cos undergoing insolvency resolution process

In a bid to address information asymmetry among investors, stock exchanges, the BSE and NSE, on Friday came out with a framework for dealing with companies undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process.

In the recent past, the exchanges have come across instances where the approved resolution plan provides for delisting of the company or write off/cancellation/extinguishment of existing equity shares without any payout or consideration to the existing shareholders.

However, it is observed that there is a considerable time lag between the pronouncement of verbal order by NCLT and the final written order by NCLT, the exchanges said in separate statements.

"Companies generally hold on to the information and do not make any/ timely disclosure to the stock exchanges until receipt of a written copy of the order. By this time, the information may be available to a select group of people and may create information asymmetry and confusion in the market," the exchanges said.

Under the framework, the exchanges will issue a detailed guidance note to companies undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and the Resolution Professional (RP) on compliance and disclosure requirements as per Sebi's (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) LODR Regulations.