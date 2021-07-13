NMDC board gives nod to demerger with NMDC Steel

State-run iron ore company National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on Tuesday said its board of directors has approved the demerger between NMDC Ltd and NMDC Steel Ltd.

The demerger is subject to regulatory approvals.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of NMDC Ltd, at its meeting held today, July 13, 2021, has approved the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between NMDC Ltd and NMDC Steel Ltd ('Resulting Company') and their respective shareholders, pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," the NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

NMDC Ltd is a government company and is engaged in the exploration of wide range of minerals including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and beach sands.