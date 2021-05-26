Stocks to watch: BPCL, Berger Paints, Arvind, Manappuram Finance, Pfizer, Burger King among others

When the markets open on May 27, there may be some stocks that may be buzzing.

Given below are the list of some of those stocks:



Berger Paints India: The paint reported more than doubling of consolidated net profit to Rs 208.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations. It had reported a net profit of Rs 103.18 crore for the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in the quarter under review was higher at Rs 2,026.09 crore as against Rs 1,354.84 crore in the year-ago period, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

Arvind: The textile manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 17.32 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, Arvind said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,654.87 crore, marginally up as compared with Rs 1,641.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Manappuram Finance: The non-banking finance company reported a 17.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 468.35 crore in the three months ended March 2021. It had a net profit of Rs 398.20 crore in the year-ago period. However, the net profit in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was lower compared to Rs 483.19 crore recorded in the 2020 December quarter. During the latest March quarter, total consolidated income increased to Rs 1,630.25 crore from Rs 1,618.15 crore in the same period a year ago.

BPCL: The second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, BPCL posted its highest-ever profit of Rs 19,041.67 crore in FY21, as compared to Rs 2,683.19 crores in previous year. In FY 2021, the net profit was up by 372.47 per cent from Rs 3,665.78 in FY 2020 (dropped during first wave of COVID-19) as against Rs 17,319.83 in FY 2021. The net profit for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 11,940.13 crore. The company’s gross refining margins (GRMs) for the year stood at US$ 4.06 per barrel and for January-March 2021 period at US$ 6.64 per barrel.

Pfizer: Drug firm reported a 2.38 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 100.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 103.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 534.76 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 502.01 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

V-Guard Industries: Electrical appliances maker reported doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 68.38 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.23 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 jumped 58.04 per cent to Rs 855.19 crore, compared with Rs 541.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Gati: Express distribution and supply chain solutions firm, which reported widening of its consolidated loss at Rs 173.40 crore in the March quarter, on Wednesday said it is exiting from its cold chain solutions business -- Gati Kausar India. Meanwhile, the Allcargo group firm, in a regulatory filing, said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 173.40 crore in Q4FY 21, impacted by exceptional higher expense of Rs 172.87 crore. The company had reported a loss of Rs 70.60 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue from operations grew by 9.88 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 406.64 crore, from Rs 370.09 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing.

Burger King India: The food chain reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. It had posted a net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter, the quick service restaurant chain said in a regulatory filing. Its total income during January-March 2021 stood at Rs 199.45 crore, against Rs 192.95 crore in the year-ago period. Burger King India's total expenses in the March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 219.81 crore.