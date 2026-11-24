Indian stock markets |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets will remain closed today, Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have suspended trading in equity and equity derivatives segments for the day.

However, commodity market participants will have an opportunity to trade during the evening session.

Stock Market Holiday Today

According to the exchange holiday calendars, regular trading on the NSE and BSE will remain suspended to mark Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Investors will have to wait until Wednesday to execute fresh equity market transactions. The trading holiday also shortens the current trading week, following a significant correction in benchmark indices on Monday.

Is MCX Open Today?

Unlike the equity markets, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe a partial trading holiday.

While the morning trading session will remain suspended, commodity trading will resume during the evening session, allowing investors to trade in gold, silver, crude oil and other commodities.

Sensex, Nifty Witness Sharp Correction

The stock market holiday follows a massive sell-off on Monday, driven by profit booking, weak global cues and selling pressure across banking and metal stocks.

The Sensex plunged 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to settle at 82,435.99, while the Nifty 50 declined 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to close at 25,349.65. The Nifty Bank index dropped over 3% to 62,585, while the Nifty Metal index slipped 3.70%. Bucking the broader market trend, the Nifty IT index gained 1.8%.

What Investors Should Watch

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, concerns surrounding an artificial intelligence bubble, expectations of tighter US monetary policy, weak foreign investor sentiment and profit booking contributed to the market decline.

When Will Stock Markets Reopen?

Regular trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Wednesday, November 25. The MCX will also return to its normal trading schedule, with both morning and evening sessions operational.

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