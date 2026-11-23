Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 | AI

Mumbai: Banks across Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, the bank holiday may not apply uniformly across the country, as holidays vary from state to state according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regional holiday calendar.

Customers planning to visit bank branches in Mumbai are advised to take note of the holiday and schedule their visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Mumbai Bank Holiday On November 24: Will Online Banking Services Remain Available?

Although physical bank branches across Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday, customers can continue to access digital banking services for their financial transactions.

Services such as net banking, mobile banking applications, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), ATMs and other digital banking platforms will remain available during the holiday.

Customers can continue to use these platforms for fund transfers, bill payments, cash withdrawals and balance enquiries. However, cheque clearing and certain banking transactions requiring branch-level processing may be affected due to the holiday.

Moreover, schools, colleges and several other educational institutions in Mumbai and parts of the country are also expected to remain closed on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

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Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: Significance And Celebrations

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.

The occasion is celebrated by devotees across the world with spiritual fervour, religious processions, prayers and acts of community service.

Devotees also visit gurudwaras and participate in community food services, reflecting Guru Nanak's teachings of equality, humility, selfless service and devotion to God.

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