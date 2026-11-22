By: Sunanda S | November 22, 2026
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Purab, is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the month of Kartik
Guru Nanak taught staying connected to the divine through prayer and mindfulness. For modern readers, it speaks to finding calm and a sense of purpose amid constant noise and stress.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasized equality among all people, rejecting caste, creed, gender, and social status discrimination. He taught that every human is equal in God's eyes.
Guru Nanak began the Guru Granth Sahib's opening with "Ik Onkar", the idea that there is one creator, beyond religion, caste or border. In a world still divided by identity.
Guru Nanak Jayanti also known as Gurupurab is a Sikh festive celebrated in rememberance of the religious leader Guru Nanak or Baba Nanak. This year the festive will be celebrated on November 15.
He stressed working with honesty and dignity instead of shortcuts or exploitation. It still applies to how we approach our jobs, money and ethics.
The Guru urged sharing one's earnings and food with those in need. This idea lives on in the langar, the community kitchen found in gurdwaras around the world that serves everyone equally.
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