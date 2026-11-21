When Is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026? Know Correct Date, Purnima Tithi, Significance And More |

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Purab, is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the month of Kartik. The auspicious festival is also called Gurupurab, a name for the festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. The sacred festival, which falls on Kartik Purnima, usually falls between October and November.

The first Sikh Guru holds great importance in Sikhism. It honours Guru Nanak's principles of unity, equality and altruistic service, which are essential to Sikh beliefs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, and falls on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 (marking his 557th birth anniversary). According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima muhurat timings are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins – 11:42 PM on Nov 23, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends – 08:23 PM on Nov 24, 2026

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Guru Nanak Jayanti rituals

The occasion is commemorated with immense enthusiasm by Sikhs worldwide, highlighting his teachings that resonate beyond Sikhism, affecting Hindus and others as well. Ceremonies for Guru Nanak Jayanti feature Nagar Kirtan parades, ongoing recitations of the Guru Granth Sahib, Kirtan gatherings and community aid via Langar Seva, offering complimentary meals that foster equality. Believers also participate in prayers and Ardas, reflecting the fundamental principles of Sikhism through acts of service and dedication.

About the founder of Sikhism

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on April 15, 1469, in Rai Bhoi Talwandi (currently Nankana Sahib, Pakistan) to Mehta Kalu and Mata Tripta. Guru Nanak married Mata Sulakhni and had two sons, Sri Chand and Lakhmi Das. He exhibited a keen interest in spirituality from a young age, challenging social injustices and traditions. At the age of 30, he underwent a spiritual awakening, advocating for the belief that humanity surpasses religious barriers, famously declaring, “There is no Hindu, no Muslim, no Christian.”

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!