 Stock Market Opens 2026 With Gains, Sensex Rises Over 200 Points On Early Optimism
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Opens 2026 With Gains, Sensex Rises Over 200 Points On Early Optimism

Stock Market Opens 2026 With Gains, Sensex Rises Over 200 Points On Early Optimism

Indian stock markets began 2026 on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty rising in early trade. Strong buying by domestic investors and gains in heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries lifted sentiment, despite weak global cues and continued foreign investor selling.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Markets Begin New Year Positively. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market started the first trading day of 2026 with a positive mood. Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty moved higher in early trade on Thursday, supported mainly by buying from domestic institutional investors and gains in select blue-chip stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 223.54 points to reach 85,444.14. At the same time, the NSE Nifty climbed 65.75 points to trade at 26,195.35. The gains reflected cautious optimism among investors at the start of the new year.

Blue-Chip Stocks Lead the Rally

Several heavyweight stocks helped push the market higher. Shares of Reliance Industries showed strong gains, providing major support to the indices. Other top gainers from the Sensex pack included InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, and Eternal.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Revised Date Sheet 2026 Released; Check New Timetable Here
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Revised Date Sheet 2026 Released; Check New Timetable Here
Tobacco Stocks Plunge After New Excise Duty & Health Cess Announcement
Tobacco Stocks Plunge After New Excise Duty & Health Cess Announcement
Happy New Year 2026: From Kareena Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Celebs Send Warm Wishes
Happy New Year 2026: From Kareena Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Celebs Send Warm Wishes
CBSE Releases Revised Class 12 Board Exam Timetable 2026; Check Full Schedule Here
CBSE Releases Revised Class 12 Board Exam Timetable 2026; Check Full Schedule Here

However, not all stocks moved up. Shares of ITC, Bharat Electronics, Trent, and Bajaj Finance were trading lower and acted as a drag on the market.

Global Cues Remain Limited

Global market signals were weak, as most major Asian markets were closed due to the New Year holiday. US stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, but their impact on Indian markets was limited because of thin global trading volumes.

Market experts said that with many international markets shut, early trading was expected to remain quiet. As the day progresses, domestic participation is likely to increase, driven by local investors.

Domestic Investors Provide Support

Data from exchanges showed that Foreign Institutional Investors sold shares worth Rs 3,597.38 crore on Wednesday. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 6,759.64 crore, helping keep the market steady and positive.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices fell by 0.78 per cent to USD 60.85 per barrel, which is generally positive for the Indian economy.

Strong Finish to 2025 Boosts Confidence

Investor confidence was also supported by strong gains in the previous session. On Wednesday, Sensex rose over 545 points, while Nifty gained nearly 191 points. In the full year 2025, Sensex rose 9 per cent and Nifty climbed over 10 per cent, setting a positive tone for 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tobacco Stocks Plunge After New Excise Duty & Health Cess Announcement

Tobacco Stocks Plunge After New Excise Duty & Health Cess Announcement

Why Did Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Over 9% On January 1, Here’s What Boosted Investor Confidence?

Why Did Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Over 9% On January 1, Here’s What Boosted Investor Confidence?

IREDA Reports 44% Surge In Loan Disbursements To ₹24,903 Crore In April-December 2025

IREDA Reports 44% Surge In Loan Disbursements To ₹24,903 Crore In April-December 2025

JSW MG Motor India Reports 19% Sales Growth To 70,554 Units In CY2025, Crosses 1 Lakh EV Milestone

JSW MG Motor India Reports 19% Sales Growth To 70,554 Units In CY2025, Crosses 1 Lakh EV Milestone

IGL Slashes Piped Cooking Gas Prices By ₹0.70 Per SCM In Delhi-NCR From Jan 1

IGL Slashes Piped Cooking Gas Prices By ₹0.70 Per SCM In Delhi-NCR From Jan 1