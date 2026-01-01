Stock Market Opens 2026 With Gains, Sensex Rises Over 200 Points On Early Optimism

Markets Begin New Year Positively. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market started the first trading day of 2026 with a positive mood. Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty moved higher in early trade on Thursday, supported mainly by buying from domestic institutional investors and gains in select blue-chip stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 223.54 points to reach 85,444.14. At the same time, the NSE Nifty climbed 65.75 points to trade at 26,195.35. The gains reflected cautious optimism among investors at the start of the new year.

Blue-Chip Stocks Lead the Rally

Several heavyweight stocks helped push the market higher. Shares of Reliance Industries showed strong gains, providing major support to the indices. Other top gainers from the Sensex pack included InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, and Eternal.

However, not all stocks moved up. Shares of ITC, Bharat Electronics, Trent, and Bajaj Finance were trading lower and acted as a drag on the market.

Global Cues Remain Limited

Global market signals were weak, as most major Asian markets were closed due to the New Year holiday. US stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, but their impact on Indian markets was limited because of thin global trading volumes.

Market experts said that with many international markets shut, early trading was expected to remain quiet. As the day progresses, domestic participation is likely to increase, driven by local investors.

Domestic Investors Provide Support

Data from exchanges showed that Foreign Institutional Investors sold shares worth Rs 3,597.38 crore on Wednesday. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 6,759.64 crore, helping keep the market steady and positive.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices fell by 0.78 per cent to USD 60.85 per barrel, which is generally positive for the Indian economy.

Strong Finish to 2025 Boosts Confidence

Investor confidence was also supported by strong gains in the previous session. On Wednesday, Sensex rose over 545 points, while Nifty gained nearly 191 points. In the full year 2025, Sensex rose 9 per cent and Nifty climbed over 10 per cent, setting a positive tone for 2026.