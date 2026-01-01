 IREDA Reports 44% Surge In Loan Disbursements To ₹24,903 Crore In April-December 2025
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) recorded 44% YoY growth in loan disbursements at Rs 24,903 crore for April-December 2025, up from Rs 17,236 crore. Loan sanctions rose 29% to Rs 40,100 crore, while the loan book expanded 28% to Rs 87,975 crore. The performance highlights growing confidence in IREDA's role in boosting India's renewable energy sector.

Thursday, January 01, 2026
New Delhi: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Thursday posted 44 per cent growth in loan disbursements at Rs 24,903 crore for April-December 2025.

The loan disbursement in the year-ago period was Rs 17,236 crore. Loan sanctions during the period stood at Rs 40,100 crore, reflecting a growth of 29 per cent over Rs 31,087 crore a year ago. The loan book stood at Rs 87,975 crore as on December 31, 2025, marking a growth of 28 per cent over Rs 68,960 crore a year ago.

"The strong performance up to December 2025 underscores increasing confidence in IREDA's financing capabilities and the continued momentum in the renewable energy sector. Our expanding loan book reflects IREDA's critical role in enabling India's green energy growth," Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA said.

