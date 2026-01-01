 Tobacco Stocks Plunge After New Excise Duty & Health Cess Announcement
Shares of tobacco companies tumbled in morning trade after the government set February 1, 2026, for implementing additional excise duty on tobacco products and Health and National Security Cess on pan masala, replacing the compensation cess. Godfrey Phillips India fell 10%, ITC dropped 6.11%. Sin goods like cigarettes and pan masala will face 40% GST, beedis 18%, plus new levies.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Shares of cigarette and tobacco product makers tumbled on Thursday morning trade after the government notified February 1 as the date from which additional excise duty on tobacco products, and a health cess on pan masala will be levied. The stock of Godfrey Phillips India tanked 10 per cent, while ITC tumbled 6.11 per cent on the BSE.

The new levies on tobacco and pan masala will be over and above the GST rate, and will replace the compensation cess, which is currently being levied on such 'sin goods'. From February 1, pan masala, cigarettes, tobacco and similar products will attract a GST rate of 40 per cent, while 'beedi' will attract 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a government notification.

On top of this, a Health and National Security Cess will be levied on pan masala, while tobacco and related products will attract additional excise duty. The finance ministry on Wednesday also notified the Chewing Tobacco, Jarda Scented Tobacco and Gutkha Packing Machines (Capacity Determination and Collection of Duty) Rules, 2026. 

