Why Did Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Over 9% On January 1, Here’s What Boosted Investor Confidence?

Vodafone Idea Shares Rally Strongly. |

Mumbai: Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) saw a sharp rise on Thursday, January 1, gaining over 9 percent during early trade. The stock touched a high of Rs 11.79 on the NSE. The surge came after regulatory filings revealed that Vodafone Idea will receive a large financial support package from its promoter, Vodafone Group.

This development gave a strong boost to investor confidence in the struggling telecom company.

Vodafone Group to Provide Financial Support

Under a revised settlement agreement, Vodafone Group will provide around Rs 5,836 crore to Vodafone Idea. As part of this, Vodafone promoters will release Rs 2,307 crore over the next 12 months. This money is expected to help Vi manage its financial stress and meet key obligations.

In addition, Vodafone Group has earmarked its 328 crore shares held in Vodafone Idea for Vi’s benefit.

Sale of Shares to Raise Funds

Vodafone Idea has the right to ask Vodafone Group to sell these shares in one or more parts. Any money raised from selling these shares will be transferred to Vodafone Idea. As per the filing, the market value of these shares is currently around Rs 3,529 crore.

This option gives Vi flexibility to raise funds when needed.

What Is the CLAM Agreement

The payment is linked to a Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism (CLAM). This agreement was created during the 2017 merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. It covers old legal, tax, and regulatory liabilities of both companies before the merger.

Initially, Vodafone Group’s liability was capped at Rs 8,369 crore. After earlier payments, the remaining exposure was reduced to Rs 6,394 crore, with the deadline ending on December 31, 2025. Under the revised terms, Vi will now receive Rs 5,836 crore.

Government Relief on AGR Dues

Adding to the positive news, the government has approved major relief for Vodafone Idea. The Union Cabinet cleared a plan to freeze Vi’s AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore. Payments will now start from 203132 and continue till 204041.

The government also approved a fiveyear moratorium and reassessment of dues, giving Vi muchneeded breathing space. The move aims to protect nearly 20 crore subscribers and maintain competition in the telecom sector.

What Are AGR Dues

AGR dues are fees telecom companies must pay the government based on their adjusted gross revenue. These include licence fees and spectrum usage charges.

Vodafone Idea said it has not yet received official communication from the government and will share updates when required.