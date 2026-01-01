JSW MG Motor India Reports 19% Sales Growth To 70,554 Units In CY2025, Crosses 1 Lakh EV Milestone

File Image |

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year sales growth at 70,554 units in calendar year 2025 compared to 2024. The company registered 6,500 wholesale units in December 2025, reflecting sustained demand across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolios, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

MG SELECT, the brand's luxury retail channel, witnessed 38 per cent month-on-month wholesale growth, it added. The company said it has also crossed the cumulative EV sales milestone of over 1 lakh units.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.