 Gujarat Targets More Than 5 Lakh Houses Under PMAY In Next Five Years
The Gujarat government has set a target of constructing over 5.5 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the next five years, aligning with PM Modi’s national goal of one crore houses. Announced by Minister Jitu Vaghani, the initiative aims to provide permanent homes to economically weaker families. CM Bhupendra Patel directed advance land identification and procedural preparations.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
File Image |

Gandhinagar: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Har Ghar Ko Chhat”, the Gujarat government has set a target of constructing more than 5 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) over the next five years, said Minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday. Briefing the media after a state cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar, Vaghani said the Prime Minister has resolved to construct over one crore houses across the country under PMAY in the coming five years to ensure affordable housing for all.

As part of this national commitment, Gujarat has fixed a target of constructing approximately 5.5 lakh houses during the same period. He said the planned housing construction will provide permanent homes to lakhs of economically weaker families in the state, significantly improving their living conditions and social security. To ensure timely achievement of this target, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed the state’s administrative machinery to make all necessary arrangements in advance, including identification of land and completion of procedural formalities.

The Chief Minister issued these directions during the cabinet meeting, emphasising the need for systematic planning and coordinated execution. The state government, Vaghani added, remains committed to accelerating housing projects and ensuring that the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana reach the intended beneficiaries efficiently and transparently. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a flagship housing scheme of the Government of India aimed at achieving the vision of “Housing for All” by providing affordable, safe and permanent homes to economically weaker sections, low-income groups and middle-income families across urban and rural areas.

Launched in 2015, the scheme offers financial assistance through interest subsidies on home loans, direct support for house construction and in-situ slum redevelopment, with a strong focus on inclusivity, women empowerment through mandatory female ownership, use of eco-friendly construction technologies and transparency through direct benefit transfer. PMAY has significantly accelerated affordable housing, improved living standards for millions of families and strengthened urban and rural infrastructure, making it one of the most impactful social welfare initiatives in India.

