Stock Market Opening March 13: Indices In Green; Sensex At 73,935.53 & Nifty At 22,404.00

The Indian markets opened in Green on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,935.53, up by 267.57 points, and Nifty at 22,404.00, up by 68.30 points.



Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,423.00 also up by 140.60 points.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, Wipro and ITC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Titan, JSW Steel, Tata Steel were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.84 against the dollar, losing 0.08 per cent of its value.

Markets on Tuesday

The indices on Tuesday closed the day's trade in a mix-bag.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,667.96, up by 165.32 points or 0.22 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,330.15, down 2.50 or 0.01 per cent.

Nifty Bank lost 64.30 points or 0.14 per cent at 47,263.55.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC, TCS and Infosys were among the major gainers whereas L&T, Sun Pharma and Wipro were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, HDFC bank, TCS and Reliance were the major gainers. Cipla, SBI and Adani Ports were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.38 to USD 77.94 a barrel at 0832 GMT. Brent crude prices also improved by USD 0.38 to USD 82.30 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Tuesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective rise in their numbers, meanwhile Dow Jones Industrial Average also surged.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,175.27 gaining 57.53 points or 1.12 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,005.46, gaining 235.83 points or 0.61 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 246.36 points or 1.54 per cent to reach 16,265.64.

The Asian indices started in a mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.42 per cent to reach 38,636.12, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose by 0.29 per cent to surge to 17,142.53 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.41 per cent to reach 2,692.86