 Musk Vs Altman: xAI Makes Grok Open Source, Targets OpenAI
Musk Vs Altman: xAI Makes Grok Open Source, Targets OpenAI

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
In another development adding to the existing tensions between Elon Musk and Sam Altman, Elon musk's xAI has decided to make its chatbot Grok, open source.

Open source here refers to any software program whose source code is made available for use or modification by users or other developers, allowing them to view, modify, and distribute the software according to their needs and preferences.

Grok now open source

Sam Altman's OpenAI run ChatGPT on the other hand is not an open source system.

The Boring Company founder took to X, owned by him, to share this news, with his followers.

Currently, a litigation is underway, as Musk sued Open AI over allegations of OpenAI turning into a for-profit entity from its former status as Not-For-profit entity, that Musk claims, he helped fund.

OpenAI-Musk Feud

In retaliation to these allegation, OpenAI revealed a set of communication that indicated that Musk wanted greater control of OpenAI, the maker of the chatbot alleged that Musk wanted "majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO." He also allegedly wanted to merge OpenAI with Tesla.

Vinod Khosla, an OpenAI backer, and Marc Andreessen, co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, have engaged in discussions about the open-sourcing of AI since Musk filed the lawsuit against the maker of ChatGPT. This comes at a time, when risks surrounding such an exercise is also being invoked, as it could be misused by ill-intending entities.

