Stock Market Opening February 26: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,998.30 & Nifty At 22,155.90

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The Indian markets opened in a Red on Monday with Sensex at 72,998.30, down by 144.50 points, and Nifty at 22,155.90, down by 56.80 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,673.20 down by 138.55 points.

From the Sensex pack, Titan Maruti and NTPC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas , HDFC, TCS, and Airtel were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.88 against the dollar, gaining 0.03 per cent.

Markets on Friday

The indices on Friday closed in Red. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,142.80, down by 15.44 points or 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,193.65, down by 23.80 or 0.11 per cent. Nifty Bank lost 141.80 points or 0.30 per cent at 46,778.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Wipro were among the major gainers whereas Axis Bank and Kotak Bank and ICICI were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, SBI life, Titan and Cipla were the major gainers. TCS, Coal India and Apollo Hospitals were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) declined USD 0.38 to USD 76.11 a barrel at 0843 GMT.

Brent crude prices also dropped by USD 0.36 to USD 81.26 a barrel at 0530 GMT. On Friday both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average surged, driven by investors flocking to growth and technology stocks.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high of 5,088.80, marking a gain of 1.77 points or 0.33 percent. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a high of 39,131.53, rising 62.42 points or 0.16 percent. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 44.80 points or 0.28 percent to reach 15,996.82.

Amongst the Asian indices, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was 0.54 per cent higher at 39,308, at the opening, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined by 0.62 per cent to drop to 16621.51 points. South Korea’s KOPSI also declined by 0.74 per cent to reach 2,648.68.