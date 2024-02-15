Stock Market Opening February 15: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 72,061.47 & Nifty Above 21,900

Indices Open in Green | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 72,061.47, up by 238.64 points, and Nifty at 21,897.55, up by 62.00 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45,941.30, up by 33 points or 0.07 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Hindustan Unilever and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

Earnings

R Systems International, EPACK Durable, Ballarpur Industries were among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Markets on Wednesday

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,833.17, up by 277.98 points or 0.39 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,840.05, up 96.80 or 0.45 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 405.90 points or 0.89 per cent at 45,908.30.

Global Markets

The US markets on Wednesday, February 14 ended on a positive note. The S&P 500 went up by 0.96 per cent and finished the session at 5,000.62 points. The Nasdaq increased by 1.30 per cent to reach 15,859.15 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 0.40 per cent to close at 38,424.27 points.

On Thursday, February 15, Asian markets were trading mostly higher: Japan's Nikkei 225 went up by 310.50 points, reaching 38,013.82; Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 52.10 points, trading at 15,827.28, and South Korea's KOSPI down by 1.11, reaching 2,619.31.