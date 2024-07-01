Stock Market Ends Day With Gains; IT, Auto, FMCG Sectors Lead The Rally

Stock Market |

The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday ended the day on a positive note. The Sensex closed at 79,476.19, up by 443 points or 0.56 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty 50 closed in green, reaching 24,141.95, up by 131.35 per cent or 0.44 per cent.

The Nifty Bank rose 232.50 points or 0.44 per cent, closing at the day at 52,574.75.

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed at 83.44 per US dollar on Monday.

Top Gainers and Losers - Sensex

Gainers

In today's trading session, Tech Mahindra lead the rally, ended at 1472.25, a gain of 2.94 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement at 11,913.00, up by 2.16 per cent. Bajaj Finance also gained, with its shares increasing by 1.99 per cent to 7257.00. TCS stood at 3973.40, with a rise of 1.75 per cent. Infosys traded at 1589.75, marking a gain of 1.46 per cent.

Losers

Bajaj Finserv saw a slight decline of 0.38 per cent to 1,581.70. IndusInd Bank followed, down by 0.45 per cent to 1,457.15. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) also saw a decrease, with its shares falling by 0.61 per cent to 3527.65. State Bank of India (SBI) dropped by 0.80 per cent to 842.10, while NTPC closed at 369.90, a loss of 2.23 per cent.

Auto Sector

In the auto sector, Motherson ended at 196.75 with a gain of 3.39 per cent.

Tata Motors shares surged by 1.17 per cent, ended at 1001.65, . Exide Industries also saw an increase of 0.76 per cent, at 569.30.

Hero MotoCorp clsoed the day at 5619.00, a rise of 0.68 per cent. Meanwhile Maruti Suzuki traded at 12111.00,marking a gain of 0.62 per cent.

On the other hand, ICICI Lombard ended at 4640.35, down by 0.59 per cent. Balkrishna Industries stood at 3194.00, a decrease of 1.10 per cent. Ashok Leyland closed at 238.80, a decline of 1.22 per cent.

Sector wise

Today, the Information Technology (IT) sector saw a major surge as investors rallied behind expectations of better-than-estimated earnings. Companies like TCS and Infosys led the charge with substantial gains.

Auto companies mixed despite positive monthly sales data. While many stocks closed in the green, some retreated from their intraday highs.

Cement stocks soar on improved demand. ACC and UltraTech Cement emerged as top gainers in the sector, riding high on expectations of earnings in the upcoming quarters.

Defence sector stocks saw a late-hour surge, with HAL recovering to end the day only 3 per cent off its lows.