Stock Market Confusion Cleared, BSE & NSE Trading On 1 January 2026 Confirmed; Here's Complete Holiday List

Markets to Remain Closed on November 5. |

Mumbai: There has been some confusion among investors about whether the stock market will be open on 1 January 2026. According to official exchange notifications, both BSE and NSE will remain open for trading on New Year’s Day. Investors can trade normally in Sensex and Nifty without any interruptions.

This announcement provides relief to traders and investors who often plan their investment strategies around the first trading day of the year.

January market holiday

Looking at the stock market holiday calendar for 2026, the first official market holiday in January is on 26 January, Republic Day. This means the market will remain active and functional throughout the first month of 2026. Investors can start the year by reviewing their portfolios, opening new positions, or adjusting existing ones as per market trends.

NSE Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2026

The NSE 2026 holiday list includes several national and regional holidays throughout the year. Key holidays are:

26 January – Republic Day

3 March – Holi

26 March – Shri Ram Navami

31 March – Mahavir Jayanti

3 April – Good Friday

14 April – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

1 May – Maharashtra Day

28 May – Bakrid

26 June – Muharram

14 September – Ganesh Chaturthi

2 October – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

20 October – Dussehra

10 November – Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

24 November – Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December – Christmas

Noticeably, 1 January is not included in this list, confirming that the market will operate as usual on New Year’s Day.

Read Also Long Weekends In 2026: Check Out The Complete Indian Holiday Calendar

Why this matters for investors?

The first trading day of the year is significant because it can set the tone for the market trend in the coming months. Some investors open new positions, while others adjust their existing investments based on year-start market movements. Knowing that the market is open on 1 January helps them plan their trades confidently and strategically.

Investors are therefore advised to mark 1 January 2026 as a regular trading day and plan their portfolios accordingly.