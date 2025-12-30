Stock Market Confusion Cleared, BSE & NSE Trading On 1 January 2026 Confirmed; Here's Complete Holiday List

Mumbai: There has been some confusion among investors about whether the stock market will be open on 1 January 2026. According to official exchange notifications, both BSE and NSE will remain open for trading on New Year’s Day. Investors can trade normally in Sensex and Nifty without any interruptions.
This announcement provides relief to traders and investors who often plan their investment strategies around the first trading day of the year.
January market holiday
Looking at the stock market holiday calendar for 2026, the first official market holiday in January is on 26 January, Republic Day. This means the market will remain active and functional throughout the first month of 2026. Investors can start the year by reviewing their portfolios, opening new positions, or adjusting existing ones as per market trends.
NSE Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2026
The NSE 2026 holiday list includes several national and regional holidays throughout the year. Key holidays are:
26 January – Republic Day
3 March – Holi
26 March – Shri Ram Navami
31 March – Mahavir Jayanti
3 April – Good Friday
14 April – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
1 May – Maharashtra Day
28 May – Bakrid
26 June – Muharram
14 September – Ganesh Chaturthi
2 October – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
20 October – Dussehra
10 November – Diwali (Bali Pratipada)
24 November – Guru Nanak Jayanti
25 December – Christmas
Noticeably, 1 January is not included in this list, confirming that the market will operate as usual on New Year’s Day.
Why this matters for investors?
The first trading day of the year is significant because it can set the tone for the market trend in the coming months. Some investors open new positions, while others adjust their existing investments based on year-start market movements. Knowing that the market is open on 1 January helps them plan their trades confidently and strategically.
Investors are therefore advised to mark 1 January 2026 as a regular trading day and plan their portfolios accordingly.