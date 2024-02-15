Stock Market Closing February 15: Sensex At 72,050.38, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Thursday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,050.38, up by 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,848.75, up 8.70 or 0.04 per cent

Nifty Bank gained 33 points or 0.07 per cent at 45,941.30.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, NTPC, PowerGrid, SBI, and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers whereas Axis Bank, ITC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, UPL, Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, and Hindalco were the major gainers. Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motor, and Dr Reddy Laboratories were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday Morning

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 72,061.47, up by 238.64 points, and Nifty at 21,897.55, up by 62.00 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45,941.30, up by 33 points or 0.07 per cent.