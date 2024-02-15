 Stock Market Closing February 15: Sensex At 72,050.38, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Closing February 15: Sensex At 72,050.38, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing February 15: Sensex At 72,050.38, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

From the Sensex pack, M&M, NTPC, PowerGrid, SBI, and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers whereas Axis Bank, ITC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Thursday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,050.38, up by 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,848.75, up 8.70 or 0.04 per cent

Nifty Bank gained 33 points or 0.07 per cent at 45,941.30.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, NTPC, PowerGrid, SBI, and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers whereas Axis Bank, ITC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, UPL, Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, and Hindalco were the major gainers. Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motor, and Dr Reddy Laboratories were among the losers.

Read Also
Stock Market Opening February 15: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 72,061.47 & Nifty Above 21,900
article-image

Markets on Thursday Morning

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 72,061.47, up by 238.64 points, and Nifty at 21,897.55, up by 62.00 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45,941.30, up by 33 points or 0.07 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Needs ₹30 Lakh Cr Investments In 6 Years To Meet Its Emission Cut Commitment: IREDA Chief

India Needs ₹30 Lakh Cr Investments In 6 Years To Meet Its Emission Cut Commitment: IREDA Chief

After Japan, UK Falls Slips Into Recession

After Japan, UK Falls Slips Into Recession

Stock Market Closing February 15: Sensex At 72,050.38, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing February 15: Sensex At 72,050.38, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

Coal India Inks MoU With Haryana For 800 MW Power Purchase

Coal India Inks MoU With Haryana For 800 MW Power Purchase

Lupin Launches Ganirelix Acetate Injection In United States

Lupin Launches Ganirelix Acetate Injection In United States