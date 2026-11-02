State-Run Mining Company Moil Posts Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 62 Crore For September Quarter, Announces Interim Dividend

MOIL Limited |

Mumbai: State-owned manganese ore producer MOIL Ltd reported a 12.3 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27, even as its revenue from operations registered double-digit growth. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹61.77 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹70.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

MOIL reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹369.13 crore during the July-September quarter, compared with ₹332.74 crore in Q2 FY26. This represents an increase of 10.9 per cent year-on-year, reflecting higher reported operating revenue during the quarter. However, rising expenditure accompanied the revenue growth, while overall profitability weakened compared with the year-ago period.

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Expense Pressure

Total consolidated expenses increased to ₹307.89 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹273.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax declined to ₹77.13 crore from ₹89.76 crore, highlighting pressure on the company's quarterly earnings. The increase in expenses outpaced revenue growth, coinciding with the decline in reported profitability.

Earnings Performance

MOIL's basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹3.04 for the September 2026 quarter, compared with ₹3.46 in the corresponding period last year. The lower EPS reflected the decline in consolidated net profit during the quarter.

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Dividend Announcement

Despite weaker quarterly earnings, MOIL's board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.20 per equity share for FY27. Each equity share has a face value of ₹10, making the announced dividend equivalent to 22 per cent of face value. The company fixed November 6, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

Expansion Plans

Alongside its financial results, MOIL approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary named MOIL International IFSC Limited at GIFT City, Gujarat. The proposed subsidiary marks an addition to the company's corporate structure. Investors will monitor MOIL's expenditure, profitability and further developments concerning the new subsidiary in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-filed consolidated financial results and is intended for informational purposes only, not investment advice.