MOIL Reports 19.07 Lakh MT FY26 Production With Steady Sales Performance Through March 2026

MOIL Limited reported manganese ore production of 19.07 lakh metric tonnes for FY26, up from 18.03 lakh metric tonnes in FY25. |

Nagpur: MOIL’s latest provisional update reflects stable operational performance, with incremental gains in both production and sales during FY26.

The company recorded total manganese ore production of 19.07 lakh metric tonnes for FY26, compared to 18.03 lakh metric tonnes in FY25. This increase indicates a gradual scaling of mining operations over the year. The consistent rise suggests operational stability and the company’s ability to maintain output levels despite potential sectoral challenges.

Annual sales for FY26 stood at 15.89 lakh metric tonnes, slightly higher than 15.87 lakh metric tonnes in the previous year. While the increase is modest, it reflects steady demand conditions and the company’s ability to align production with market absorption. The near-flat growth in sales indicates a balanced approach between output and inventory management.

For March 2026, MOIL reported production of 1.64 lakh metric tonnes, up from 1.59 lakh metric tonnes in March 2025. Monthly sales rose more sharply to 2.02 lakh metric tonnes from 1.56 lakh metric tonnes a year earlier. The stronger sales figure compared to production suggests inventory drawdown or improved dispatch efficiency during the month.

The overall data points to a steady operational trajectory, with incremental gains rather than sharp fluctuations. The company’s ability to maintain production growth while keeping sales stable highlights disciplined execution. This consistency is particularly important in commodity-driven sectors, where demand cycles and pricing can impact performance.

MOIL’s provisional figures indicate a year of stable progress, with both production and sales maintaining upward momentum. The improvement in monthly performance toward the end of the year also suggests a positive finish to FY26. The company appears to be focusing on sustaining output levels while ensuring steady market offtake, positioning itself for continued operational stability in the coming periods.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing dated April 4, 2026. All figures are provisional and subject to audit, and no independent verification has been conducted.