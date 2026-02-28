 MOIL Limited Discloses ₹10,85,600 Fine Imposed By NSE & BSE For December 2025 Quarter
MOIL Limited has informed exchanges that National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited have levied fines totaling Rs 10,85,600, including GST, for non-compliance with board composition requirements for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company received the communication on February 27, 2026.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Nagpur: MOIL Limited has flagged a regulatory setback after India’s two leading stock exchanges imposed monetary penalties linked to board composition norms. The disclosure was made on February 28, 2026, under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited have each imposed a fine of Rs 5,42,800, including GST, on MOIL Limited. The penalty relates to non-compliance with provisions governing the composition of the Board for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company confirmed that it received the communication from the exchanges on February 27, 2026.

According to the filing, the action stems specifically from non-compliance with board composition requirements during the December 2025 quarter. Both exchanges acted under applicable regulatory provisions. The disclosure was made pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para-A of Part-A of Schedule-III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 .

MOIL Limited clarified that the fines will not have any impact on its financial, operational or other business activities. The company described the effect as non-material beyond the monetary penalty imposed by the exchanges. The total financial outgo stands at Rs 10,85,600, including GST, combining the fines levied by both NSE and BSE.

The disclosure was signed by Neeraj Dutt Pandey, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of MOIL Limited. The communication was addressed to the listing departments of both NSE and BSE for information and record. The filing is part of routine regulatory compliance and reflects the company’s obligation to inform investors about exchange actions.

The development underscores the importance of maintaining prescribed board composition standards under SEBI regulations, even as the company maintains that its operations remain unaffected.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed by MOIL Limited in its stock exchange filing dated February 28, 2026. It does not contain additional reporting, independent verification, or external sources beyond the contents of the referenced document.

