MOIL Cuts Manganese Ore Prices By 4% Across Grades

MOIL Limited has reduced prices of multiple manganese ore categories by 4 percent for May 2026, effective from May 1. |

Nagpur: MOIL Limited has kicked off May with a broad-based price cut, trimming manganese ore rates across categories as part of its regular pricing cycle.

Broad Price Reduction

The company has reduced prices of all ferro grades of manganese ore by 4 percent for May 2026. This applies to both higher-grade ore with manganese content of 44 percent and above, as well as lower-grade ferro variants below that threshold. The revision came into effect from midnight of April 30 to May 1, aligning with the company’s monthly pricing practice. This uniform reduction signals a synchronized adjustment across product segments rather than a selective pricing move.

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Coverage Across Segments

Beyond ferro grades, MOIL extended the 4 percent price cut to SMGR grades, including Mn-30 percent and Mn-25 percent variants, along with fines. Chemical grades have also seen identical reductions, indicating a comprehensive recalibration of pricing across its manganese portfolio. Such across-the-board adjustments suggest the company is responding to broader market conditions rather than demand shifts in a specific segment.

Stable EMD Pricing

While most product categories saw reductions, the price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) remains unchanged. The company has retained the base price at Rs.1,80,000 per PMT for May, continuing the rate that has been in place since April 1, 2026. This stability indicates relatively steady demand or cost structures in the EMD segment compared to other manganese products.

Routine Pricing Strategy

The revision follows MOIL’s established business practice of periodically reviewing and adjusting prices. The company confirmed the update through a regulatory filing under SEBI disclosure norms, reinforcing transparency in its pricing decisions.

Regular revisions allow the company to stay aligned with market dynamics while maintaining consistency in its pricing framework. The latest price revision shows MOIL’s structured approach to managing product pricing in changing market conditions, with clear distinctions between segments under pressure and those that are stable.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company filing provided and does not include external verification or additional sources.