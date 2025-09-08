Start-Up Nurturers Chennai Angels Visit Sri City To Explore Investment Potential & Business Operations At Special Economic Zone

File Image |

Chennai: A 19-member delegation from Chennai Angels visited Sri City to explore investment potential and business operations at the Special Economic Zone near the city, officials said on Sunday.

Led by industrialist K Mahalingam, Partner and Director of TSM Group of Companies, the delegation was received by Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy.

Sannareddy provided an overview of the SEZ’s infrastructure, environmental sustainability initiatives, and business-friendly ecosystem.

"The Chennai Angels delegation brings immense business acumen, experience, and networks that can greatly contribute to nurturing startups and accelerating growth. Their perspectives will help us refine Sri City’s strategic roadmap for the future," Sannareddy said in a press release.

During the visit, the delegation toured the manufacturing facilities of companies, including Daikin, Isuzu, and Colgate. Established in 2009, Chennai Angels is a network of angel investors who pool resources and expertise to support startups. Besides providing capital, members also act as mentors to startups and entrepreneurs entering the business sector.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.