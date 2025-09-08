 Start-Up Nurturers Chennai Angels Visit Sri City To Explore Investment Potential & Business Operations At Special Economic Zone
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStart-Up Nurturers Chennai Angels Visit Sri City To Explore Investment Potential & Business Operations At Special Economic Zone

Start-Up Nurturers Chennai Angels Visit Sri City To Explore Investment Potential & Business Operations At Special Economic Zone

Led by industrialist K Mahalingam, Partner and Director of TSM Group of Companies, the 19-member delegation was received by Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chennai: A 19-member delegation from Chennai Angels visited Sri City to explore investment potential and business operations at the Special Economic Zone near the city, officials said on Sunday.

Led by industrialist K Mahalingam, Partner and Director of TSM Group of Companies, the delegation was received by Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy.

Read Also
ITR Filing: "Taxpayers Should Not Wait Till The Last Minute", Say Senior Income Tax Department...
article-image

Sannareddy provided an overview of the SEZ’s infrastructure, environmental sustainability initiatives, and business-friendly ecosystem.
"The Chennai Angels delegation brings immense business acumen, experience, and networks that can greatly contribute to nurturing startups and accelerating growth. Their perspectives will help us refine Sri City’s strategic roadmap for the future," Sannareddy said in a press release.

During the visit, the delegation toured the manufacturing facilities of companies, including Daikin, Isuzu, and Colgate. Established in 2009, Chennai Angels is a network of angel investors who pool resources and expertise to support startups. Besides providing capital, members also act as mentors to startups and entrepreneurs entering the business sector.

FPJ Shorts
Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth: How Much Money Has The Spaniard Earned In Total After Winning The US Open 2025 Title?
Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth: How Much Money Has The Spaniard Earned In Total After Winning The US Open 2025 Title?
TNTET 2025 Registration Ends Today At trb.tn.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply
TNTET 2025 Registration Ends Today At trb.tn.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply
Did Shantanu Naidu Just CONFIRM His Relationship? Ratan Tata's Close Friend Shares First Pictures With Rumoured Girlfriend
Did Shantanu Naidu Just CONFIRM His Relationship? Ratan Tata's Close Friend Shares First Pictures With Rumoured Girlfriend
Student Visa Abuse? 4-Year Cap, Course-Switching Restrictions By Trump Administration Spark Debate
Student Visa Abuse? 4-Year Cap, Course-Switching Restrictions By Trump Administration Spark Debate

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Shantanu Naidu Just CONFIRM His Relationship? Ratan Tata's Close Friend Shares First Pictures...

Did Shantanu Naidu Just CONFIRM His Relationship? Ratan Tata's Close Friend Shares First Pictures...

Start-Up Nurturers Chennai Angels Visit Sri City To Explore Investment Potential & Business...

Start-Up Nurturers Chennai Angels Visit Sri City To Explore Investment Potential & Business...

Sensex Climbs 280 Points At 80,991, Nifty 84 After GST Booster, India-US Grapple With Tariff-Related...

Sensex Climbs 280 Points At 80,991, Nifty 84 After GST Booster, India-US Grapple With Tariff-Related...

ITR Filing: "Taxpayers Should Not Wait Till The Last Minute", Say Senior Income Tax Department...

ITR Filing:

AURIC Smart City Pours ₹71,343 Crore To Set Up Industries In Large-Scale & MSME Segments,...

AURIC Smart City Pours ₹71,343 Crore To Set Up Industries In Large-Scale & MSME Segments,...