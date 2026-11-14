SS Retail's Expansion Drive Pays Off In Q2, Revenue Jumps 87% To ₹940 Crore As Store Count Hits 574 And EBITDA Nearly Doubles

SS Retail |

Mumbai: Mobile phone retailer SS Retail reported strong financial growth for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated revenue surging 87% year-on-year to ₹940.3 crore, supported by robust same-store sales and expansion of its retail network. The company also recorded a sharp increase in operating earnings during the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

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Revenue Jumps 87%

SS Retail's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 99% year-on-year to ₹52.4 crore. Its EBITDA margin improved by 35 basis points to 5.6%, reflecting stronger operating profitability. The company reported a quarterly net profit of ₹28 crore, alongside substantial revenue growth.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, SS Retail reported cumulative revenue of ₹1,729.3 crore. Net profit for the April-September period stood at ₹51.7 crore. The figures highlight the company's growing retail operations and positive earnings performance during the first six months of the financial year.

Store Network Reaches 574

SS Retail added 38 stores during the September quarter, taking its total network to 574 outlets across five states. The company's retail footprint now covers approximately 2.8 lakh square feet. Same-store sales growth reached 38% during Q2 FY27, indicating higher sales from existing stores alongside expansion-led revenue growth.

Expansion Plans For FY28

Managing Director Siddharth Shah outlined plans to expand the company's retail network to 750 stores by FY28. This would require the addition of 176 stores from its September-end network. SS Retail is also targeting a doubling of revenue over the next two years compared with its FY26 base.

The expansion strategy highlights the company's focus on increasing its presence in the mobile retail market. Going forward, investors will monitor store additions, same-store sales growth and operating margins as SS Retail works towards its FY28 targets.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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