SS Retail Revenue Up 59% To ₹789.7 Crore In Q1 FY27, Profit After Tax Rises 61%

SS Retail |

Mumbai: SS Retail Limited announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 on 13 October 2026. The company’s EBITDA increased by 51% to ₹45.4 crore.

Key Financials

Revenue for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹789.7 crore, a 59% increase year-on-year. Gross margin was 12.8%, up by 53 basis points year-on-year.

Profitability

EBITDA reached ₹45.4 crore, marking a 51% year-on-year growth, with an EBITDA margin of 5.8%. Profit after tax was ₹23.8 crore, reflecting a 61% increase year-on-year.

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Business Highlights

Same-store sales growth was 34% in Q1 FY27. The company expanded its retail network by adding 33 stores, bringing the total footprint to 536 stores across five states, with a cumulative retail area of 2.8 lakh sq ft.

Product Mix

Mobile phones contributed 86% of the revenue. Pre-owned devices accounted for 7.5% of Q1 FY27 revenue, growing 96% year-on-year from 5.8% in Q1 FY26.

Geographic Diversification

Maharashtra contributed 88% of the Q1 FY27 revenue. Non-Maharashtra markets increased their contribution to 12% from 8% in Q1 FY26.

Expansion Strategy

The company plans to target 750 stores by FY28 and achieve two times revenue growth over the FY26 base. An IPO of ₹500 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹360 crore, will fund 115 new stores and working capital requirements.

Management Outlook

Siddharth Shah, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of SS Retail, noted that the company’s first results announcement since listing showed record revenue, EBITDA, and PAT growth. Shah expects improved store productivity and operating leverage to drive EBITDA margin expansion and stronger PAT margins as the company scales.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.