CKK Retail Mart Announces 5:1 Bonus Share Proposal Worth ₹96.84 Crore, Plans To Raise Authorised Capital To ₹117 Crore

CKK Retail Mart proposes a 5:1 bonus issue worth Rs 96.84 crore. |

Mumbai: CKK Retail Mart Limited (BSE SME: CKKRETAIL) has announced a proposal to issue bonus shares in a 5:1 ratio and increase its authorised share capital to Rs 117 crore, subject to shareholders' approval.

The company's board approved both proposals at its meeting held on October 12, 2026. Shareholders will consider the proposals at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 9.

Five Bonus Shares For Every One Share

Under the proposed bonus issue, eligible shareholders will receive five new fully paid-up equity shares for every one existing share held.

The company plans to issue 9,68,40,000 bonus equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating Rs 96.84 crore.

The bonus issue will be funded through capitalisation of eligible securities premium balances and retained earnings or surplus.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders will be announced separately.

Authorised Capital To Rise

The board has proposed increasing authorised share capital from Rs 20 crore to Rs 117 crore.

This would raise the authorised number of equity shares from 2 crore to 11.70 crore, each carrying a face value of Rs 10.

Following the proposed bonus issue, paid-up equity share capital is expected to increase from Rs 19.368 crore to Rs 116.208 crore.

The total number of issued shares would rise from 1,93,68,000 to 11,62,08,000.

Shareholder Approval Required

Both proposals require shareholders' approval. The company will also seek approval for amendments to the capital clause of its Memorandum of Association.

Bonus shares are expected to be credited within applicable statutory timelines, according to the company's disclosure.

Overseas Expansion Plans

Separately, shareholders approved changes to the company's prospectus objectives on October 2.

The resolution allocated Rs 10.20 crore towards establishing an overseas entity and expanding international operations.

The initiative is intended to strengthen CKK Retail Mart's presence in overseas markets and explore additional business opportunities.