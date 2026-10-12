Bonfiglioli Sets ₹558–586 IPO Price Band, ₹2,534 Crore Share Sale Opens October 15

IPO |

Mumbai: Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian subsidiary of Italy’s Bonfiglioli SpA, has set a price band of ₹558–586 per share for its ₹2,534 crore initial public offering. The power transmission component manufacturer will open subscriptions on October 15 and close the issue on October 19.

Anchor investor bidding is scheduled for October 14, according to the company’s public announcement.

IPO Price Band And Listing Dates

The announced price range gives investors the lower and upper limits for bidding in the public issue.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions’ shares are proposed to list on the BSE and National Stock Exchange on October 23.

The subscription timetable places the anchor allocation ahead of the public bidding period, followed by the proposed stock exchange debut later in the month.

Entire Issue Is An Offer For Sale

The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale of up to 4.32 crore equity shares by promoter Bonfiglioli SpA. There is no fresh issue of shares.

All proceeds will therefore go to the selling shareholder, and Bonfiglioli Transmissions will receive no funds from the offering.

For investors assessing the issue, this distinction matters: the transaction enables the promoter to sell existing holdings rather than providing fresh capital to the Indian business.

Power Transmission And Industrial Drives

Bonfiglioli Transmissions provides mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission products and industrial drive solutions.

Its manufacturing portfolio includes precision-engineered gear motors, gearboxes and drive systems described as mission-critical components.

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The company serves diverse end-user markets through these products. Its operations combine manufacturing with technology-driven solutions for power transmission and industrial applications.

The business operates under the Bonfiglioli brand, linking its Indian activities with the international group.

Global Heritage And Indian Presence

The Bonfiglioli brand has a global history spanning nearly 70 years. The group has operated in India for more than 25 years.

Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers.

The IPO will offer investors shares in the subsidiary.