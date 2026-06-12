SEBI Clears IPOs Of Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Bombay Coated & Special Steels And Swaraj Green Power

SEBI grants approval to three companies to launch IPOs and pursue listings on the BSE and NSE | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, June 12: Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Bombay Coated & Special Steels Ltd, and Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Ltd have secured Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Friday.

IPO filings and approvals

Bombay Coated & Special Steels filed its draft papers in January 2026, followed by Bonfiglioli Transmissions in February and Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Ltd in March.

The three companies received Sebi's observations during June 11–12, 2026. In Sebi's parlance, obtaining observations is equivalent to securing approval to float a public offering.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO details

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian arm of Italy-based Bonfiglioli Group, maiden public offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.7 crore shares by promoter Bonfiglioli S.p.A with no fresh issue component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

According to sources, the issue size is estimated to be over Rs 2,000 crore.

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the issue; all proceeds from the issue will go to the selling shareholder. At present, the promoter holds a 100 per cent stake in the company.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions is a technology-driven provider of mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission and industrial drive solutions. It manufactures a wide range of mission-critical and highly precision-engineered gearboxes and drive systems used across diverse end-user markets.

The company primarily caters to three business verticals — industry and automation solutions, off-highway mobility and wind industries, based on the end-use applications.

Bombay Coated & Special Steels IPO details

Mumbai-based Bombay Coated & Special Steels proposed IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 191 crore.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised by the company for repayment of debt, financing the cost towards acquisition of capital equipment under existing lease arrangements with Siemens Financial Services Pvt Ltd, and general corporate purposes.

The company is engaged in the business of converting steel coils into value-added processed steel products. Its core competencies include precision slitting, cut-to-length processing, shearing, and embossing of steel coils into slit coils and blanks/sheets (processed steel products).

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Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Ltd IPO details

Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Ltd is an integrated ethanol production and sugar manufacturing company operating in Satara, Maharashtra.

Shares of these three companies are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

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