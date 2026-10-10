Fusion CX Sets ₹275–289 IPO Price Band, ₹702 Crore Issue Opens October 14

IPO | File Pic

New Delhi: Fusion CX has set a price band of ₹275–289 per share for its ₹702 crore initial public offering, opening on October 14. The AI-powered customer experience solutions provider could command a post-issue valuation exceeding ₹4,170 crore at the upper price.

IPO Dates And Issue Structure

Subscriptions will close on October 16, with anchor investor bidding scheduled for October 13. The shares are proposed to list on the BSE and NSE on October 22.

The IPO includes a ₹500 crore fresh issue and a ₹202 crore offer for sale by P N S Business and Rasish Consultants.

Fusion CX reduced the offer from the ₹1,000 crore proposed in its May 2025 draft filing.

Debt Repayment And Technology Investment

The company plans to allocate ₹275 crore from proceeds towards repaying or prepaying borrowings of Fusion CX and its subsidiaries.

₹61 crore will go into step-down subsidiaries Omind Technologies Inc and Omind Technologies Pvt Ltd to upgrade IT tools, including Arya and MindVoice.

Remaining funds will support acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Fusion CX has acquired six businesses in three years across the United States, Australia and Belize.

FY26 Profit More Than Doubles

Profit after tax increased to ₹169 crore in FY26 from ₹74.40 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations grew 37 per cent to ₹1,818 crore, compared with ₹1,329 crore in FY25.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Kolkata, Fusion CX provides services through voice, email, chat, social media and messaging.

It serves industries including telecom, healthcare, technology, travel, BFSI and retail, supporting interactions in 28 languages.

Investor Allocation And Issue Managers

As of June 30, 2026, Fusion CX employed 13,735 people across 40 delivery centres in 13 countries and served 208 customers.

The net offer reserves 75 per cent for institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors.

Nuvama, IIFL Capital and Motilal Oswal are lead managers; KFin Technologies is registrar.