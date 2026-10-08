Bajrang Dal Denies 5-Lakh Jantar Mantar Mobilisation On October 10, Debunking Viral Social Media Claims: 'No Such Plan' |

Bajrang Dal on Thursday denied claims that it was planning to mobilise its workers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10, dismissing social media posts claiming that more than five lakh Hindu activists linked to the RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) would gather at the protest site as 'misleading propaganda'.

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The clarification came amid viral posts on social media claiming that Bajrang Dal cadres and other Hindu groups would assemble in large numbers at Jantar Mantar on October 10, the day the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “There is no such plan from Bajrang Dal,” the organisation said in a post on X.

In its Hindi statement, Bajrang Dal said it had always opposed 'any kind of anarchic protest' in the country and also opposed such protests being conducted in the name of the Chief Election Commissioner. It said claims about its workers arriving at Jantar Mantar were part of a misleading campaign.

Bajrang Dal Flags 'Misleading Propaganda'

“Some people are engaged in spreading misleading propaganda about Bajrang Dal workers coming to Jantar Mantar, whereas Bajrang Dal has no such plan,” the organisation said. The group also criticised the CJP-led agitation, claiming that the movement lacked public support and would meet the same fate as earlier protests.

The denial came after several posts circulated on X late on October 7 claiming that Bajrang Dal cadres and more than five lakh Hindu activists associated with the RSS and VHP had started arriving in Delhi and would gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

Viral Social Media Posts Claim Large Scale Mobilisation At Jantar Mantar

One widely circulated post claimed that 'more than 5 Lakh Hindu activists' would be present at Jantar Mantar and described October 10 as a historic day. Similar posts appeared across multiple social media accounts within a short period.

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The posts were accompanied by night-time videos showing large crowds, red flags and fireworks. However, the footage did not clearly establish that the visuals were from Jantar Mantar and there was no independent confirmation that a large Bajrang Dal or RSS-VHP contingent had arrived in Delhi for the proposed mobilisation.

Bajrang Dal’s categorical denial makes clear that the organisation is not planning the five-lakh mobilisation claimed in the viral social media posts. Some of the social media posts also used inflammatory language against protesters associated with the CJP.

CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0 On October 10

The CJP has announced a fresh mobilisation under the name 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' from October 10, seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over its objections to the SIR of electoral rolls.