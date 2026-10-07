‘Police Can’t Detain Me’: Woman Protester Mocks Cops After Snatching Bus Keys During Jantar Mantar Protest, Then Gets Detained - VIDEO

A video taken during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over SIR is making rounds on social media, in which a woman protester can be heard body-shaming the police personnel deployed at the protest site, calling them “pot-bellied” and out of shape to detain her after she fled with the keys of a bus carrying detained protesters. Ironically, moments later, as she was mocking the police while speaking to the media, she was detained as security forces dragged her away.

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Hours after a video of her snatching the keys from a police bus driver at Jantar Mantar went viral, the woman mocked the Delhi Police while speaking to the media.

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Explaining why she believed the police could not detain her, she said, “Mereko detain nahi kar sakte kyunki main inse bohat tez bhaag leti hoon, yeh bhaag nahi paate. Yeh bohat unfit hain.” She claimed that she could outrun the police personnel and accused them of being physically unfit.

Woman continues taunts

In another video from the same interview, she continued her taunts, saying, “Toh detain karke kar kya lenge yeh? Aaj police ki haalat khasta ho gayi hai. Tond leke aa jaate hain, bhaag toh sakte nahi hai. 50 minute bhaagne mein haafne lag jaate hain. Yeh pakrenge humko.”

However, the interview was abruptly interrupted when several police officers approached and dragged her away. “Kaun ho aap? Main baat kar rahi hoon media se,” she was heard saying as the officers took her into custody.

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The interviewer could also be heard saying in the background, “Dekhiye kaise detain karke le jaa rahi hai police.”

Bus keys snatched earlier

Earlier, the woman had grabbed the keys of a police bus carrying detained protesters at Jantar Mantar. The driver was reportedly preparing to leave with the detainees when she snatched the keys and fled into the crowd, prompting some people to chase her and try to retrieve them.

The woman is the daughter of filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary, who appeared to support her actions in social media posts featuring clips from the protest. “Courage...it’s in the blood. From my father to my brother and now our daughter. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Chaudhary wrote.