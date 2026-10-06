'Don’t Shove Mic Into Cop’s Mouth': Delhi Police Issues Guidelines For Journalists After Facing Molestation Allegations During Jantar Mantar Protests |

The Delhi Police issued a set of guidelines for journalists covering protests, days after three women journalists alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during protests at Jantar Mantar over demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The police said the complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch for an 'impartial' enquiry.

One of the journalists alleged that an assistant commissioner of police sexually assaulted her during the protest. She claimed that the officer touched her inappropriately and pushed her away while she was recording the police action.

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Delhi Police Issues 4-point Advisory

Amid the allegations, the Delhi Police shared a four-point advisory for journalists on social media with the caption, "The story matters, So does how you get it! Guidelines for journalists." The post included directions for reporters covering protests and tense situations.

The police advised journalists assigned to cover protests to carry valid identity cards issued by their respective organisations or valid PIB/DIP accreditation cards. It also asked journalists to keep their identification cards visibly displayed at all times to facilitate identification by law enforcement personnel at protest sites.

The advisory further stated that journalists should ensure their presence or activities do not obstruct police operations or the movement of law enforcement personnel. During tense situations, reporters were advised to maintain a 'reasonable and safe distance' while covering and recording proceedings. The Delhi Police also asked journalists to position themselves in a manner that clearly distinguishes them from protesters.

Advisory Comes Amid Serious Allegations

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the ongoing demonstrations in the national capital. The protests have seen allegations against police personnel, including claims of sexual harassment by women journalists.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday rejected allegations circulating on social media that female protesters were subjected to physical assault during the recent protests. New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma described the allegations as 'baseless and misleading', saying they did not reflect the actual sequence of events.

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Police Reject Assault Allegations

"Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard," Sharma said in a post on X, adding that detentions and releases were carried out in accordance with applicable law and prescribed procedures.

The DCP also said male protesters who were detained were released within the stipulated time period following due process of law. He said claims suggesting otherwise were factually incorrect and did not reflect the actual sequence of events.