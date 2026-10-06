Fusion CX Likely To Launch ₹700-800-Crore IPO Next Week, Issue Size Cut From ₹1,000 Crore

AI-powered customer experience provider Fusion CX is preparing to launch its IPO after reporting a sharp rise in FY26 profit and revenue | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 6, 2026: AI-powered customer experience solutions provider Fusion CX is likely to launch its IPO as early as next week, with the issue size now estimated at Rs 700-800 crore, down from Rs 1,000 crore planned earlier, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

The company had initially proposed to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through the initial public offering (IPO), according to its draft prospectus filed in May 2025.

The company received SEBI's approval to proceed with the IPO in December 2025.

IPO Structure And Fund Use

The Kolkata-headquartered company's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment of debt, investment in step-down subsidiaries Omind Technologies Inc and Omind Technologies Pvt Ltd for upgrading IT tools, pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, besides general corporate purposes.

Global Customer Experience Network

Fusion CX provides end-to-end customer experience solutions through platforms and AI-powered tools across multiple channels, including voice, email, chat, social media and messaging.

The company caters to sectors including telecom, high-tech, travel, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and healthcare.

Incorporated in 2004, Fusion CX operates a global network of 40 delivery centres across 13 countries and has more than 13,700 employees supporting customer interactions in 28 languages.

Australia Expansion And Acquisition

The company recently expanded its presence in Australia through the acquisition of VA Platinum, a provider of offshore staffing and managed workforce solutions. The acquisition marked Fusion CX's 16th acquisition.

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Profit More Than Doubles

On the financial front, Fusion CX reported an over two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 170 crore in FY26, from Rs 74.40 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 37 per cent to Rs 1,818 crore from Rs 1,329 crore during the period, according to an addendum filed with SEBI.

Nuvama Wealth Management, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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