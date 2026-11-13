Zuari Industries Posts Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 184.73 Crore For September Quarter, Revenue Rises To Rs 276.65 Crore

Zuari Industries |

Mumbai: Zuari Industries Limited reported improved financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 14.71% year-on-year to ₹276.65 crore, compared with ₹241.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, also showed a turnaround in profit before tax and share of profit from associates and joint ventures.

Revenue Grows Nearly 15%

Zuari Industries' total income increased 14.78% to ₹328.77 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹286.43 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, total expenses also climbed to ₹326.09 crore from ₹299.16 crore, registering approximately 9% growth. Despite higher expenditure, the company recorded an improvement in its operating-level financial performance.

Profitability Sees Turnaround

Profit before tax and share of profit from associates and joint ventures stood at ₹2.68 crore, against a loss of ₹12.73 crore in Q2 FY26. The company also recognised ₹188.45 crore as its share of profit from associates and joint ventures during the quarter. This contribution played an important role in its overall earnings performance.

Earnings Per Share Improve

Zuari Industries reported basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of ₹62.21, compared with ₹55.34 in the corresponding quarter last year. The increase represents approximately 12.41% year-on-year growth. Higher earnings per share indicate improved reported profitability attributable to shareholders.

Sequential Performance Mixed

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue declined from ₹311.93 crore in the June quarter to ₹276.65 crore in September. The company had reported net profit of ₹0.05 crore in the preceding quarter, according to the supplied financial figures.

The latest results highlight stronger annual revenue and improved contributions from associates, although sequential revenue remained under pressure. Investors may monitor expenditure trends, associate earnings and revenue performance in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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