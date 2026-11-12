Cupid Q2 Results Reveal Strong Profit Numbers, ₹56.22 Crore Earnings And Big Equity Conversion Plan Take Centre Stage

Cupid Limited |

Mumbai: Cupid Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56.22 crore for the second quarter of FY27, ended September 30, 2026. The company recorded revenue from operations of ₹187.86 crore, while total income stood at ₹208.97 crore, according to the financial figures provided.

The quarterly results also come alongside a significant investment-related development, with Cupid announcing plans to convert its remaining outstanding warrants in Baazar Style Retail into equity shares.

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Q2 Financial Performance

Cupid's consolidated financial results for the July-September quarter showed revenue from operations of ₹187.86 crore, reflecting income generated through its core business activities. Total income reached ₹208.97 crore during the quarter, while consolidated net profit stood at ₹56.22 crore. The reported figures provide an overview of the company's financial position during Q2 FY27.

Major Warrant Conversion

Alongside its quarterly earnings announcement, Cupid disclosed plans to convert the remaining 56 lakh outstanding warrants held in Baazar Style Retail into equity shares. The proposed conversion will take place at a predetermined price of ₹328.25 per share, according to the company's announcement. The transaction represents an important investment-related development, as warrant conversion allows the holder to acquire equity shares under previously agreed terms.

Investment Plans In Focus

The proposed transaction could increase Cupid's equity exposure to Baazar Style Retail following completion of the conversion process. Investors may closely monitor the company's financial performance, capital allocation decisions and developments surrounding the planned equity acquisition.

The conversion remains a key development alongside Cupid's September-quarter earnings, particularly as market participants assess its implications for the company's investment portfolio. Further disclosures will provide greater clarity on the transaction's completion and its financial impact.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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