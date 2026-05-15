Cupid Limited Reports 93% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 165% In FY26

Cupid Limited reported record FY26 earnings as revenue rose 93 percent year-on-year and net profit jumped 165 percent. |

Mumbai: Cupid Limited reported strong financial growth in FY26, with both revenue and profit rising sharply on a year-on-year basis. The company said total income increased 93 percent to Rs 391.4 crore in FY26 from Rs 203.2 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 165 percent to Rs 108.2 crore from Rs 40.9 crore in the previous financial year.

Strong Q4 Performance

The company also delivered its best quarterly performance in Q4 FY26. Net profit during the quarter rose 215 percent year-on-year to Rs 36.3 crore from Rs 11.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Compared to Q3 FY26, profit increased 10 percent from Rs 32.8 crore.

Total income in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 132 crore, up 116 percent from Rs 61.1 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 26 percent from Rs 104.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Operating income increased to Rs 120 crore from Rs 56.5 crore a year ago.

Export And FMCG Business Drive Growth

Cupid said exports contributed Rs 208.1 crore during FY26 and accounted for around 59 percent of total revenue. The company exports products to more than 125 countries and continues to see strong demand in international markets.

The company’s FMCG business also expanded during the year. Newly launched FMCG products contributed around Rs 84.3 crore in FY26, while male condoms remained the largest revenue contributor with revenue of Rs 181.1 crore. Female condoms contributed Rs 60.7 crore during the year.

Cupid said it surpassed its FY26 revenue and profit guidance due to better execution, improving operating leverage and healthy demand across business segments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s financial release and is not investment advice.