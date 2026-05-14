Matrimony Q4 Profit Rises 19% To ₹9.7 Crore; Board Recommends Final Dividend

For FY26, consolidated profit after tax declined 24.5 percent to Rupees 34.2 crore from Rupees 45.3 crore in FY25 despite stable revenue growth. |

Mumbai: Matrimony.com Ltd reported an 18.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 9.7 crore in Q4 FY26, aided by steady growth in its matchmaking business and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, rose to Rupees 116.8 crore from Rupees 108.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequential revenue improved from Rupees 113.2 crore in Q3 FY26. The company closed FY26 with consolidated revenue of Rupees 460 crore and net profit of Rupees 34.2 crore.

Expenses Stay Under Control

Total income during the quarter stood at Rupees 121.9 crore compared with Rupees 119.6 crore in Q4 FY25, while total expenses increased marginally to Rupees 110 crore from Rupees 109.4 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 11.9 crore against Rupees 10.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rupees 10.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share for the quarter improved to Rupees 4.59 from Rupees 3.79 in Q4 FY25.

Employee benefit expenses during the quarter stood at Rupees 37.2 crore, while advertisement and business promotion expenses were Rupees 44.7 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense came to Rupees 6.5 crore during the March quarter. The company reported total comprehensive income of Rupees 10.1 crore for Q4 FY26 against Rupees 8.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Matchmaking Business Remains Core Driver

Segment data showed the matchmaking services business generated quarterly revenue of Rupees 116 crore compared with Rupees 107 crore a year earlier, while the marriage services and others segment contributed Rupees 0.8 crore. Segment profit from matchmaking services rose to Rupees 18.2 crore from Rupees 11 crore in Q4 FY25. However, the marriage services and allied businesses segment continued to report losses during the quarter.

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For FY26, consolidated profit after tax declined 24.5 percent to Rupees 34.2 crore from Rupees 45.3 crore in FY25 despite stable revenue growth. Total expenses for the year rose to Rupees 440.1 crore from Rupees 431.6 crore in the previous fiscal. Cash flow from operations improved to Rupees 75.4 crore from Rupees 56.9 crore in FY25.

Board Recommends Final Dividend

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 5 per equity share of face value Rupees 5 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company also completed a buyback programme during FY26 and extinguished the shares in February 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.