Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Jumps 10% After Q2 FY27 Profit Surges 64%

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 10% to ₹672 in early trading on Wednesday after the jewellery retailer reported strong earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27).

The rally followed a 63.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, alongside robust revenue growth.

Kalyan Jewellers reported consolidated net profit of ₹427 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with ₹260.51 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The earnings included an exceptional gain of ₹73 crore from the sale of a non-core land parcel.

Excluding this one-time gain, net profit stood at approximately ₹354 crore, reflecting growth of nearly 36%.

Revenue from operations increased 31.4% to ₹10,323 crore from ₹7,856 crore a year earlier, supported by strong jewellery sales.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.7% to ₹644.7 crore.

However, the EBITDA margin eased marginally to 6.25% from 6.33%, indicating relatively stable operating profitability.

Kalyan Jewellers' management expressed optimism about demand during the ongoing festive and wedding season.

The company's first-half financial performance also reflected sustained business growth.

Consolidated net profit for the first six months of FY27 increased 48% to ₹776 crore, against ₹525 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

Revenue during the period climbed 38% to ₹20,912 crore from ₹15,125 crore.

The stock has gained 38.4% so far in 2026, outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which has declined approximately 3% over the same period.

At the reported market price, Kalyan Jewellers commanded a market capitalisation of approximately ₹69,000 crore.