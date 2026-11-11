Sensex Surges 1,350 Points, Nifty Tops 25,400 To Hit Eight-Month Highs

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty climbed to their highest levels in eight months on Wednesday, supported by strong foreign investor inflows, easing crude oil prices and positive global market sentiment.

At around 10:30 am, the BSE Sensex surged 1,167 points, or 1.44%, to 82,274, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 306 points, or 1.22%, to 25,351.

Buying interest extended across most sectors, with pharmaceuticals the only exception. The Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.73%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.11%.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested a net ₹53,739 crore in Indian equities across six trading sessions between Nov 2 and Nov 9.

Despite the recent buying, cumulative foreign portfolio outflows from domestic equities stood at ₹2.41 lakh crore in 2026.

Market experts attributed the renewed interest to attractive large-cap valuations, improving corporate earnings and a technology-led selloff in overseas markets.

Lower crude prices provided additional support.

Brent crude traded near $92.44 per barrel after touching a two-month low of $89.16 on Tuesday, following reduced concerns over further US military action against Iran.

Positive overseas cues strengthened domestic investor confidence.

South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 traded higher, while US stock futures indicated gains of up to 1.3%.

The Indian rupee also appreciated against the US dollar, supported by foreign capital inflows and softer oil prices.

In interbank trading, the currency opened near 93.71 per dollar before strengthening to 93.70, up seven paise from Monday's close.

Indian stock exchanges had remained closed on Tuesday for Diwali Balipratipada.

Together, foreign investment, lower energy costs, positive global cues and currency appreciation supported Wednesday's broad-based market rally.