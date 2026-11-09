Sensex, Nifty Close Higher After Roller-Coaster Session, Late Recovery Erases Sharp Intraday Losses

Sensex gained 107 points and Nifty rose 58 points as late buying reversed sharp intraday losses. |

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended Monday's trading session in positive territory, overcoming repeated intraday fluctuations as late buying helped both indices recover from their day's lows.

Despite opening on a stronger note, the benchmarks witnessed bouts of selling pressure before regaining momentum towards the closing bell.

The BSE Sensex advanced 107.25 points, or 0.13 percent, to settle at 81,106.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 58.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish at 25,044.65.

Sensex Recovers Ground

The Sensex opened at 81,327.29 and climbed to an intraday high of 81,339.41 before selling pressure dragged the index to 80,519.31.

The benchmark subsequently staged a recovery, reclaiming the 81,000 mark during afternoon trading. However, the closing level remained below its opening quotation.

The index recorded an intraday trading range of 820.10 points, reflecting considerable volatility as buyers and sellers battled for control throughout the session.

Nifty Reclaims 25,000

The Nifty followed a similar trajectory, opening at 25,076.40 and touching a session high of 25,084.05 before retreating sharply to 24,838.75.

After slipping below the psychologically important 25,000 threshold, the index recovered during the afternoon session and eventually settled above that level.

The benchmark fluctuated within a 245.30-point range, highlighting the sharp swings that characterised Monday's trading.

Late Recovery Prevails

Both benchmarks displayed considerable resilience after their intraday declines, with renewed buying interest helping erase earlier losses.

The Sensex finished 587.34 points above its session low, while the Nifty recovered 205.90 points from its weakest intraday level.

Nevertheless, neither benchmark managed to revisit its opening high during the closing phase.

The recovery indicated that buyers regained control towards the end of trading, although repeated reversals suggested that market participants remained cautious.

With both indices closing higher despite substantial intraday volatility, attention now shifts to whether the recovery can sustain momentum when trading resumes after Tuesday's market holiday.

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