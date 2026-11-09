Stock Market Holiday: NSE And BSE To Remain Shut On November 10 For Diwali-Balipratipada

NSE and BSE will remain closed on November 10 for Diwali-Balipratipada. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, for Diwali-Balipratipada, with trading suspended across major segments of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The holiday follows Sunday's special Muhurat trading session, during which benchmark indices ended marginally lower, snapping an eight-year Diwali winning streak.

Trading Suspended

According to the exchange holiday calendar, trading in equities, equity derivatives, electronic gold receipts (EGR) and debt market segments will remain suspended on November 10.

Investors will not be able to buy or sell shares through the regular equity market during the holiday. Normal trading is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, November 11.

Muhurat Session

Indian stock exchanges conducted their special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8, marking Diwali and the beginning of Samvat 2083.

Despite opening positively, both benchmark indices surrendered early gains as investors booked profits following the previous week's rally.

The BSE Sensex declined 28.62 points to close at 80,999.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 43.95 points to settle at 24,986.40.

The losses ended an eight-year winning streak during Diwali's special trading sessions.

Upcoming Holidays

After Diwali-Balipratipada, the next scheduled stock market holiday falls on Tuesday, November 24, for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Trading will also remain suspended on Friday, December 25, for Christmas, apart from regular weekend closures.

Investors should check segment-specific exchange circulars for commodity trading arrangements.

Market Movement

Meanwhile, domestic benchmarks witnessed cautious trading on Monday following the previous week's spectacular recovery, when indices gained approximately 8 percent-9 percent.

The Nifty initially declined amid profit booking before recovering during the session.

In the latest figures provided, the Nifty hovered around 24,984, while the Sensex gained 28 points to trade near 81,028.

Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Apollo Hospitals, Trent, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra featured among the leading Nifty gainers.

Market participants will now monitor domestic earnings, foreign investment flows and global developments when trading resumes on Wednesday.

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