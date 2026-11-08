Muhurat Trading 2026: Sensex & Nifty End In Green In 8 Of Last 10 Diwali Sessions As Samvat 2083 Begins

Sensex and Nifty gained in eight of the last 10 Muhurat sessions. |

Mumbai: As Dalal Street welcomes Samvat 2083 on Sunday, November 8, investors are gearing up for the traditional Muhurat trading session. Historical trends offer an encouraging picture, with the Sensex and Nifty closing higher in eight of the past 10 Diwali sessions.

Auspicious Trading

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have scheduled the special trading session between 2:20 pm and 3:30 pm on Sunday.

Muhurat trading marks the beginning of the Hindu financial year and is considered an auspicious occasion for making fresh investments. Investors traditionally participate in symbolic trades to welcome prosperity.

Eight-Year Winning Streak

Historical data reveal that both benchmark indices have delivered positive returns in every Muhurat session since 2018.

The Nifty declined 0.14 per cent in 2016 and 0.63 per cent in 2017. However, the index bounced back with a 0.7 per cent gain in 2018.

It subsequently advanced 0.37 per cent in 2019, 0.47 per cent in 2020 and 0.5 per cent in 2021.

The strongest performance came in 2022, when the Nifty climbed 1 per cent. Gains moderated to 0.5 per cent in 2023 and 0.4 per cent in 2024.

Sensex Performance

The Sensex followed a similar trajectory, declining 0.04 per cent in 2016 and 0.59 per cent in 2017 before beginning its winning streak.

The index gained 0.7 per cent in 2018, 0.49 per cent in 2019 and 0.45 per cent in 2020.

It rose 0.5 per cent in 2021 and 0.87 per cent in 2022, followed by advances of 0.54 per cent in 2023 and 0.42 per cent in 2024.

Last Year's Session

In 2025, both indices surrendered most early gains despite touching their respective 52-week highs during trading.

The Sensex eventually settled 63 points higher at 84,426, while the Nifty gained 25 points to close at 25,868.

Although historical trends remain positive, past performance does not guarantee gains during the new Samvat.