 Cupid Limited Confirms Expression Of Interest From Baazar Style Retails Amid BSE Query On Trading Spike
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCupid Limited Confirms Expression Of Interest From Baazar Style Retails Amid BSE Query On Trading Spike

Cupid Limited Confirms Expression Of Interest From Baazar Style Retails Amid BSE Query On Trading Spike

Cupid Limited acknowledges receiving an expression of interest from Baazar Style Retails on January 14, 2026, and confirms its participation in the proposed transaction, pending regulatory approvals.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Cupid Limited acknowledges receiving an expression of interest from Baazar Style Retails. |

Nashik: Cupid Limited has responded to a query from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) regarding unusual trading activity, confirming that it received an expression of interest (EOI) from Baazar Style Retails Limited on January 14, 2026. The company affirmed its willingness to participate in the proposed transaction, subject to internal and regulatory clearances.

Deal Interest Confirmed

Cupid Limited confirmed that it has been in early-stage discussions following the receipt of an EOI from Baazar Style Retails on January 14, 2026. On the same day, the company expressed interest in exploring the transaction, with the caveat that all necessary internal, statutory, and regulatory approvals must be secured.

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Trading Movement Under Scrutiny

FPJ Shorts
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC H Block
Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC H Block

The BSE had reached out to Cupid for clarification regarding recent stock price movements. In response, the company stated it is not aware of any undisclosed information that might explain the trading spike. This suggests the market speculation could be linked to the reported interest from Baazar Style Retails, which has now been confirmed.

No Legal or Regulatory Action

Cupid also addressed the possibility of legal or regulatory proceedings, clarifying that no such actions have been initiated or are underway. The company emphasized its commitment to making timely disclosures should any material developments occur in the future.

Read Also
Trump’s 200% Tariff Warning & FII Outflows Batter Sensex & Nifty
article-image

Strategic Implications

While details of the potential deal with Baazar Style Retails remain sparse, the move could signal strategic expansion or diversification. Cupid Limited, a manufacturer and exporter of male and female condoms, lubricants, and in vitro diagnostic kits, may be exploring opportunities to scale operations or enhance distribution through a tie-up with a retail player.

Cupid Limited assured the exchange that it will continue to comply with disclosure requirements as events unfold. Investors will be watching closely for further updates.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available exchange filings and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research or consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC...
Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC...
Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Profit Rises To ₹47.6 Crore, Revenue From Operations Jumps 25% YoY To...
Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Profit Rises To ₹47.6 Crore, Revenue From Operations Jumps 25% YoY To...
Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For 3rd Straight Session Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For 3rd Straight Session Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Eternal Ltd Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹102 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 201% To ₹6,315 Crore
Eternal Ltd Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹102 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 201% To ₹6,315 Crore
Thangamayil Jewellery Profit Surges To ₹105 Cr In Q3, Revenue Hits ₹2,401 Cr, 112% YoY Jump
Thangamayil Jewellery Profit Surges To ₹105 Cr In Q3, Revenue Hits ₹2,401 Cr, 112% YoY Jump