Cupid Limited Confirms Expression Of Interest From Baazar Style Retails Amid BSE Query On Trading Spike

Cupid Limited acknowledges receiving an expression of interest from Baazar Style Retails. |

Nashik: Cupid Limited has responded to a query from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) regarding unusual trading activity, confirming that it received an expression of interest (EOI) from Baazar Style Retails Limited on January 14, 2026. The company affirmed its willingness to participate in the proposed transaction, subject to internal and regulatory clearances.

Deal Interest Confirmed

Cupid Limited confirmed that it has been in early-stage discussions following the receipt of an EOI from Baazar Style Retails on January 14, 2026. On the same day, the company expressed interest in exploring the transaction, with the caveat that all necessary internal, statutory, and regulatory approvals must be secured.

Trading Movement Under Scrutiny

The BSE had reached out to Cupid for clarification regarding recent stock price movements. In response, the company stated it is not aware of any undisclosed information that might explain the trading spike. This suggests the market speculation could be linked to the reported interest from Baazar Style Retails, which has now been confirmed.

No Legal or Regulatory Action

Cupid also addressed the possibility of legal or regulatory proceedings, clarifying that no such actions have been initiated or are underway. The company emphasized its commitment to making timely disclosures should any material developments occur in the future.

Strategic Implications

While details of the potential deal with Baazar Style Retails remain sparse, the move could signal strategic expansion or diversification. Cupid Limited, a manufacturer and exporter of male and female condoms, lubricants, and in vitro diagnostic kits, may be exploring opportunities to scale operations or enhance distribution through a tie-up with a retail player.

Cupid Limited assured the exchange that it will continue to comply with disclosure requirements as events unfold. Investors will be watching closely for further updates.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available exchange filings and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research or consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.