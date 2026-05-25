Zuari Industries Reports 4% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Net Loss Widens 52%

Zuari Industries reported 4.1 percent growth in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 283.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Zuari Industries Limited reported a 4.1 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 at Rs 283.6 crore, compared with Rs 272.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 31.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, wider than the Rs 20.8 crore loss reported a year earlier.

Total income rose to Rs 299.5 crore from Rs 289.2 crore. Sequentially, revenue improved from Rs 262.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while losses also increased from Rs 26.4 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The company’s total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 310.9 crore against Rs 311.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs increased to Rs 62.0 crore from Rs 59.0 crore a year earlier, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 35.8 crore.

Zuari Industries reported an exceptional gain of Rs 3.8 crore during the quarter, compared with no exceptional item in the year-ago period.

Tax expenses also increased to Rs 12.0 crore from Rs 6.1 crore. For FY26, the company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 105.8 crore against a loss of Rs 94.4 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations for the full year rose 7.7 percent to Rs 1,045 crore.

What Drove The Numbers?

The sugar and allied products segment remained the largest contributor, with segment revenue rising to Rs 291.9 crore from Rs 246.1 crore a year earlier. Engineering services revenue also increased sharply to Rs 27.8 crore from Rs 8.2 crore.

However, the real estate and furniture businesses continued to report losses during the quarter.

The company said exceptional items included the impact of new labour code regulations and impairment charges linked to furniture subsidiaries. Basic and diluted loss per share stood at Rs 10.41 for the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Zuari Industries reported consolidated total income of Rs 1,155 crore compared with Rs 1,082 crore in FY25. The company benefited from higher contribution from associates and joint ventures, which contributed Rs 223.4 crore during the year.

The board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.