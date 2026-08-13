Zuari Industries Turns Profitable In Q1 FY27, Revenue Rises 21% To ₹312 Crore

Zuari Industries posted a Q1 FY27 consolidated profit of Rs 5.12 lakh. |

Mumbai: Zuari Industries Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.12 lakh for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), reversing a loss of Rs 47.68 lakh in Q1 FY26 and a loss of Rs 31.61 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 311.93 crore from Rs 257.46 crore, while increasing 10.0% sequentially from Rs 283.56 crore in the March quarter.

Q1 Revenue And Profit Performance

Total income increased 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 327.52 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 267.65 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses stood at Rs 367.27 crore, compared with Rs 302.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's loss before tax stood at Rs 56.82 lakh, against a loss of Rs 40.25 lakh in Q1 FY26. A tax credit of Rs 61.94 lakh helped the company report a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.12 lakh for the quarter.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income increased 9.3% from Rs 299.54 crore, while total expenses rose 18% from Rs 310.86 crore.

Zuari Industries had reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 19.64 crore and a net loss of Rs 31.61 crore in Q4 FY26. In Q1 FY27, its share of profit from associates and joint ventures stood at Rs 34.37 crore, compared with a share of loss of Rs 12.13 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Sugar Business Leads Segment Revenue

Sugar segment revenue stood at Rs 236.78 crore in Q1 FY27, up from Rs 176.71 crore in Q1 FY26, while ethanol revenue increased to Rs 63.98 crore from Rs 61.38 crore. Real estate revenue was Rs 15.18 crore, while engineering services contributed Rs 11.55 crore.

The company recognised an exceptional gain of Rs 4.81 crore relating to an insurance claim for loss of profit following the March 2023 accident at its sugar factory. The insurer approved the claim after the quarter ended June 30, and the company treated it as an adjusting event.

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Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 0.20 each, compared with Rs 0.02 each in Q1 FY26 and a loss per share of Rs 10.41 in Q4 FY26.

Board Approves Investment Acquisitions

Separately, the board approved acquisition of equity shares of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited for up to Rs 150 crore from Zuari International Limited.

It also approved acquisition of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited shares for up to Rs 30 crore from Zuari Management Services Limited. Both sellers are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Zuari Industries.

The transactions are proposed in one or more tranches and are aimed at consolidating the investment portfolio at the listed holding-company level.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.