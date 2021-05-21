SRMIST donates Rs. 1.10 crore to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Deemed to be University has donated Rs.1.10 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF)in an effort to effectively support efforts of the Government of Tamil Nadu to contain the spread of the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic .

SRMIST’s Pro Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Chairman of Ramapuram campus Dr. R. Shivakumar and Co-Chairman S. Niranjanmet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M. K. Stalin and handed over the contribution of Rs 1.10 croreson behalf of SRMIST to fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

Founder Chancellor of the SRM Group of Institutions, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, who is also a Member of Parliament (LokSabha), Perambalur Constituency mentioned that the amount donated to TNCMPRF was the generous contribution of all employees working in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Trichy campuses and all other institutions under Valliammai Society to curb the spread of corona virus.