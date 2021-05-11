SRM University-AP celebrates the exorbitant success in Maiden Batch Placement 2021

SRM University-AP initiated its journey in the year 2017, and now it is time to bid farewell to the maiden batch of students. The university is proud to share that 92% of the graduating students are placed successfully. About 500 companies visited SRM campuses during the Placement drive, including Amazon, Adobe, Infosys, HealthRx, Bank of America, Standard Chartered and many more who have offered exhilarating opportunities. Students of the founding batch have received one or more job offers in reputed companies with the highest CTC of ₹29.5 LPA an average salary of ₹6.2 LPA, and over 57% offers were Super Dream and Dream offers. The Campus Placement drive is still on and best efforts are put in to ensure that all the students are placed.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Founder and President, established this university with a vision of providing quality education to the students who will not only be able to secure a position of their choice but also add value to society. It has been an incredible journey so far, and the students made the university proud with their excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities. "Acknowledging the needs of the hour, SRM University-AP is dedicated to devising strategies to mould students to become global leaders," said Dr Sathyanarayanan.

The university took it as a challenge to find the best job offers for its deserving students. The Department of Corporate Relations and Career Services (CR&CS) was deeply involved in providing students with the best training and placement opportunities. SRM University-AP believes that every student is filled with numerous possibilities, and they can scale greater heights if their potentials are explored wisely. The students of the maiden batch proved the vision.